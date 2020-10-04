0
Sunday 4 October 2020 - 10:30

15 Palestinians Arrested in Gaza in One Month

Story Code : 890089
15 Palestinians Arrested in Gaza in One Month
This came in a statement made by Head of the Studies and Documentation Department at the Palestinian Prisoners‘ Affairs Authority Abdul–Nasser Farwana to Anadolu Agency.

Farwana explained that the occupation authorities arrested 14 Palestinians while they were crossing the Gaza Strip borders into the occupied territories, while a cancer patient was also arrested at the Erez Crossing, in the northern Gaza Strip, last September.

He continued, “The number of arrests have significantly increased in September compared to August, during which only one arrest occurred in Gaza.”

“Most of the detainees were allowed to return to the Gaza Strip after being interrogated for a few hours,” Farwana added.

The Israeli forces prohibited Palestinians in Gaza from entering the so-called buffer zone, while arresting or shooting anyone who approached the area.

Israel is currently holding around 5,000 Palestinians in its prisons, including 43 women and 180 children, while keeping 340 under administrative detention. Additionally, 700 detainees of poor health are also being held in Israeli jails, according to data from the Prisoners and Executives Affairs Authority.
