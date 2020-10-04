Official Warns Yerevan, Baku Over Shells Hitting Iran’s Soil

Islam Times - A senior official in Iran's East Azarbaijan province that borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic said his country has given warnings to the two conflicting states about the consequences of mortar shells hitting Iranian villages.

Deputy Governor-General of East Azarbaijan province, Aliyar Rastgoo, said that the governor-general himself has also sent a letter to Iran’s Foreign Ministry to pursue the issue through diplomatic ways.He added that Iran is closely minoring the situation on the borders.In relevant remarks, the Iranian foreign ministry on Saturday repeated the country’s warning to Azerbaijan and Armenia to avoid misfire during military clashes between the two neighbors.“The Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously and with high sensitivity monitoring the moves at the bordering areas of Iran and declares that any aggression against our country’s territories by any party engaged in the (conflicts in the) region will not be tolerated and we seriously warn all sides to show necessary caring in this regard,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.He reiterated the need for respecting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, watching for civilians’ lives, stopping clashes and starting serious and timed talks, adding that Iran is ready to help achievement of the aforesaid goals.Battles between Armenian and Azerbaijan forces over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh still continue.Iran has invited the neighboring countries of Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia to avoid tensions and adhere to self-restraint to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, stressing the need for regional peace.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on his Azeri and Armenian counterparts to refrain from military ways as tensions have risen between the two countries over Nagorno-Karabakh region.During phone conversations with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhoun Bayramov, Zarif voiced concern over the situation and called on both sides to declare ceasefire and end hostilities.He called for negotiations according to the international law and expressed Iran's readiness to use all its capacities to help settle disputes.