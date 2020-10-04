German Police Clash with Anti-Fascists Attempting to Block Neo-Nazi March on Country's Unity Day

Islam Times - Clashes have erupted in Berlin on Germany’s Reunification Day, after Antifa activists tried to block the way of a far-right march.

The left-wing protesters attempted to stage sit-ins and pelted police with projectiles, RT reported.Germany celebrated its 30th Unity Day, marking the reunification of the country that was divided for over 40 years. On October 3, 1990, the Eastern socialist German Democratic Republic (GDR) was disbanded and absorbed by the Western Federal Republic of Germany.Germany’s far-right “Third-Way” movement, which describes itself as "Nationalist" and "Socialist", staged a march in Berlin marking the occasion. Originally, it was to be held on May 1, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.Antifa protesters have attempted to stage sit-ins in the middle of a road, prompting police to forcibly remove and detain some of them, footage from the scene shows.That led to scuffles, with authorities saying the activists pelted law enforcement with various projectiles.