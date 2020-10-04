0
Sunday 4 October 2020 - 11:43

Erdogan Threatens to Launch New Operation in North Syria If Kurdish Units Remain

Story Code : 890099
Erdogan Threatens to Launch New Operation in North Syria If Kurdish Units Remain
"When we destroyed the terrorist corridor that was being built along our borders, we showed that our Syrian brothers were not alone. The terrorist zones that still exist in Syria must either be cleared as promised, or we will come and do it ourselves," Erdogan stated at an event in Hatay province via video link, RIA Novosti reported.

The Turkish leader added that "any steps that could lead to a new humanitarian catastrophe in Syrian Idlib were unacceptable for Turkey".

Turkish troops, in cooperation with militant groups loyal to Ankara, have participated in a number of military operations in Syria against Kurdish militants, such as the Olive Branch operation in Afrin and the Euphrates Shield. The most recent of them, Operation Peace Spring in Northwestern Syria, was put on hold last October.


 
Comment


Featured Stories
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
4 October 2020
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
4 October 2020
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
4 October 2020
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
3 October 2020
Zarif: World Must Compel Zionists to Destroy its Nuclear Arsenal
Zarif: World Must Compel Zionists to Destroy its Nuclear Arsenal
3 October 2020
15 Killed, 30 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Nangarhar
15 Killed, 30 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Nangarhar
3 October 2020
“Israeli” Occupation Exploitats “Coronavirus” to Oppress Maqdessis
“Israeli” Occupation Exploitats “Coronavirus” to Oppress Maqdessis
3 October 2020
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
2 October 2020
Saudi Authorities to Reopen Mecca for Limited Pilgrimages
Saudi Authorities to Reopen Mecca for Limited Pilgrimages
2 October 2020
Lebanon Issues Arrests Warrants for Owner, Captain of Beirut Port Blast Ship
Lebanon Issues Arrests Warrants for Owner, Captain of Beirut Port Blast Ship
2 October 2020
Kuwait Will Remain Loyal to Palestinian Cause: New Emir
Kuwait Will Remain Loyal to Palestinian Cause: New Emir
2 October 2020
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
1 October 2020