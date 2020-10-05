0
Monday 5 October 2020 - 08:10

Japan’s Companies Reportedly Strive for US Approval to Conduct Business with Huawei

Story Code : 890217
Japan’s Companies Reportedly Strive for US Approval to Conduct Business with Huawei
Sony and Kioxia are not the only firms that are willing to continue their trade with Huawei, as South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and semiconductor SK Hynix have also requested but have not yet received a green light from the US Department of Commerce. The desired approval is necessary if companies want to continue relying on American software, as Washington has prohibited any companies using US-based tech from selling chips to Huawei or any of its affiliates.

S&P Global Ratings agency revealed in July that Asian Pacific technological companies that conduct business with the Chinese giant were risking losing around $25 billion in revenue due to these restrictions introduced by the US. The firms in question include Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co [TSMC].

Sony and Kioxia, which are vital suppliers of 5G tech components, also have a lot to lose. According to estimates, Huawei remains the second-biggest buyer of Sony’s image sensor after Apple, accounting for about a fifth of the company’s $9.5 billion in sales in this sector.

In August, Sony predicted that its profit in the image sensor sector is expected to decline by 45% for the year ending next March due to a drop in smartphone sales during the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump administration’s assault on Huawei is also not helping the Japanese giant to retrieve its profits.

The US started its crusade against the Chinese titan last year, accusing the company of espionage activities and deliberate introduction vulnerabilities in its equipment, something strongly denied by Huawei officials. In May 2019, the company was blacklisted from conducting business with American firms. However, the California-based corporation Intel has recently revealed that it had managed to obtain licenses from the US government in a bid to supply Huawei with certain products.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
5 October 2020
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
5 October 2020
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
5 October 2020
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
4 October 2020
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
4 October 2020
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
4 October 2020
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
4 October 2020
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
3 October 2020
Zarif: World Must Compel Zionists to Destroy its Nuclear Arsenal
Zarif: World Must Compel Zionists to Destroy its Nuclear Arsenal
3 October 2020
15 Killed, 30 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Nangarhar
15 Killed, 30 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Nangarhar
3 October 2020
“Israeli” Occupation Exploitats “Coronavirus” to Oppress Maqdessis
“Israeli” Occupation Exploitats “Coronavirus” to Oppress Maqdessis
3 October 2020
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
2 October 2020