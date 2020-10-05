0
Monday 5 October 2020 - 09:26

Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi

The Iraqis who had convened in Bein Al-Haramain [the area between the two holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS)] in Karbala, carried the longest-ever flag of Hash al-Shaabi to show solidarity and support for the popular forces.

They also commemorated former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who were martyred by Washington in Iraq, calling the US as the Great Satan.

The rallies came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened to close the American Embassy in Baghdad within weeks if Iraqi leaders fail to prevent firing rockets at the compound. He tried to accuse Hashd al-Shaabi for the attacks.

Hashd al-Shaabi officials have reiterated that they do not attack diplomatic centers, and have blamed the US for the recent rocket attacks in Baghdad.

Last week, Kataeb Hezbollah group, affiliated to Hashd al-Shaabi, blamed the US spy agency, CIA, for the Monday rocket attack on residential areas in Baghdad.

"The CIA's footsteps is seen in the criminal operations in al-Radwaniyah and scientific evidence and proofs confirm it," Kataeb Hezbollah said.

It called for the formation of a joint committee by Hashd al-Shaabi and the Iraqi interior ministry to investigate about the attack.

Five civilians, including two women and three children, were killed in a rocket attack near Baghdad airport last Monday, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said.

The ministry's Joint Operations Command said in a statement that two Katyusha rockets landed on a house in the Radwaniyah area.

Two other children were injured in the attack, the ministry said, adding that the rockets were launched from Jihad neighborhood in Baghdad.
