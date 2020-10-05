0
Monday 5 October 2020 - 10:14

US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah

Story Code : 890245
Official news agency SANA, citing local sources, reported on Sunday that the US military brought truckloads of military and logistical equipment in the province through the al-Walid border crossing earlier in the day.

The Pentagon alleges that the move aims to “protect” the fields and facilities from possible attacks by Daesh, but US President Donald Trump has said Washington sought economic interests in controlling the Arab country’s oil fields.

The presence of US forces in eastern Syria has particularly irked civilians, and local residents have on several occasions stopped American military convoys entering the region.
