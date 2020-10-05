Documents Reveal Former Yemeni Government’s Ties With ‘Israeli’ Regime

Islam Times - Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree revealed on Sunday documents that expose part of the relationship of Yemen’s former regime with the Zionist entity, in addition to the ‘Israeli’ interference in Yemen.

Saree uncovered that advisor to Zionist Foreign Minister Bruce Kashdan arrived in Sanaa on July 14, 2007 for an unannounced visit that lasted for two days.According to the document, during the visit, the ‘Israeli’ official met with military and security leaders and relatives of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. The document added that the visit was arranged by Yemeni officials in addition to the role of the United Arab Emirates, Yemen’s al-Masirah network reported.The National Security Agency document during the previous regime reveals that Kashdan’s visit was the 2nd of its kind, after a previous visit on February 2, 2005. During the visit of the ‘Israeli’ official, cooperation with officials in the authority at the time in the security field and the security of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandib. The military, agricultural and tourism fields, commercial cooperation and permitting of ‘Israeli’ products to the Yemeni market were also discussed.The document adds that one of the most important issues was allowing civil aviation and preparation for signing an agreement that allows the Zionist entity’s civil aviation to cross Yemen's airspace.A document issued by the UAE embassy in Sanaa noted that a Zionist delegation visiting Sanaa asked officials to naturalize approximately 60,000 ‘Israelis’ with Yemeni nationality, 15,000 of whom have American citizenship. The Emirati ambassador in Sanaa, Hamad Saeed Al-Zaabi, said in a memorandum to the UAE FM in 2004: "Yemeni-‘Israeli’ normalization" is part of a larger scheme drawn up by USA.Saree said that on May 19, 1997, the American ambassador praised Sanaa for Saleh’s decision, who decided to cancel the boycott of the second and third levels. He indicated that the former regime has gradually proceeded with normalization with the Zionist enemy and the preparation of the Yemeni arena for it. Confronting the aggression is the only option, and standing in the face of the ‘Israeli’ plot is to protect Yemen.He said “We have other evidence of the ‘Israeli’ military participation in the aggression, and it will be revealed in due course”. Saree also pointed that the battle with the US-Saudi aggression on Yemen today is a fateful battle, and standing against the aggression is standing in the face of ‘Israeli’ plans, and it is a right and correct position.Brigadier General Saree indicated that the normalization of relations between the regimes and authorities of the countries of aggression and the ‘Israeli’ entity participating in the aggression against Yemen confirms that the country is indeed in the right position, and that the choice of confrontation and steadfastness is the one that cannot be reversed. Saree finally renewed the call for local mercenaries who work for the benefit of foreign powers to return to the right path.