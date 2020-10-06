0
Tuesday 6 October 2020 - 08:16

Massive Fire Engulfs Kyrgyz White House amid Protests

Video recorded by Sputnik correspondents near the Bishkek White House shows the building engulfed in flames, with the fire moving to other floors after starting in the upper part of the building.

Firefighters arrived to the scene shortly after the fire began. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the White House was occupied by protesters, following protests against preliminary results of the parliamentary election in Kyrgyzstan, as people supporting parties that failed to qualify in the vote demanded a recount.

The majority party agreed to a recount, as the Kyrgyz president voiced his intention to meet on Tuesday with the leaders of the parties that participated in the election.
