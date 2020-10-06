0
Tuesday 6 October 2020 - 10:09

Iran Attaining Deeper Layers of Self-sufficiency: Hatami

Brigadier General Hatami made the remarks on Tuesday in the inaugural ceremony of “military and nonmilitary Teflon cables and wires production factory” in Khorasan Razavi province, and stated that Iran has attained various scientific and industrial achievements in the international arena.

The Islamic Republic of Iran entered deeper layers of self-sufficiency in producing military and nonmilitary equipment and devices, Hatami emphasized.

He went on to say that the activity of this industrial and production factory has met the demands of the country for producing high-quality products in the field of defense, maritime, aviation and missile industries.

Experts and engineers in the country's defense industry's Maritime Industries Organization, affiliated to the Ministry of Defense, succeeded in setting up a large factory which plays an important role in advancing military-nonmilitary and economic-trade objectives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he emphasized.

The company's products also meet the needs of civilian industries such as petrochemicals, automobiles and home appliances that need this type of tool, he added.

Hatami pointed to launching the factory as an extra step towards strengthening the country’s defense activities, adding that “It is necessary to be sure of safe production of this equipment in order to guarantee sustainability.”

This project was one of the significant projects prioritized by the Ministry of Defense in the year named ‘Surge in Production’, he said, noting that “Products of Mashhad Teflon Cables and Wires Production Company enjoy high quality which is compatible with similar foreign ones.”
