Tuesday 6 October 2020 - 10:13

Armenian Foreign Ministry Calls For Ceasefire In Karabakh

Story Code : 890467
Armenian Foreign Ministry Calls For Ceasefire In Karabakh
“Armenia confirms the need to immediately cease fire. We stress once again that there is no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the conflict and to the peace process, and any attempt to settle it militarily will be resolutely curtailed,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also praised the statement of foreign ministers of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Minsk Group member states, who condemned attacks on civilian population and infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh, and qualified it as a threat to the regional security.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been clashing in Karabakh for around 10 days amid regional interventions to instigate escalation which has claimed hundreds of soldiers and civilians.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the wake of deadly border clashes between the two countries.
