0
Tuesday 6 October 2020 - 23:12

Kim Jong-un Launches Campaign to Attain Goals For 2020

Story Code : 890582
Kim Jong-un Launches Campaign to Attain Goals For 2020
State news agency KCNA said on Tuesday that Kim had called for the launch of the campaign in a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic and recent floods have put pressure on the country’s economy.

“We have performed historical feats with our costly efforts, boldly overcoming unprecedentedly grave trials and difficulties this year, but we should not rest on our laurels,” the KCNA report read.

“We still face the challenges that cannot be overlooked and there are many goals we have to attain within this year,” it said.

The ruling party is due to lay out a new five-year plan at its January congress. A party meeting in August had concluded that “goals for improving the national economy have been seriously delayed.”

In 2019, Kim pledged to make a “frontal breakthrough” in the country’s campaign to build a self-reliant economy in the face of United States sanctions.

North Korea has been under US sanctions for years over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which the US is opposed to.

US President Donald Trump formerly engaged in diplomacy with Pyongyang, and although he met with Kim three times, he refused to relieve any of the harsh sanctions on the North over its military programs, and that in turn killed chances for further diplomacy.

Lower-level talks between the United States and North Korea effectively halted last year.
Related Stories
Kim Jong-un “Greatly Sorry” for Shooting of Missing S Korean National
Islam Times - North Korea regrets firing more than 10 shots at a South Korean civilian, according to Yonhap news agency, citing the Blue House, ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
6 October 2020
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
6 October 2020
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
6 October 2020
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
5 October 2020
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
5 October 2020
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
5 October 2020
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
5 October 2020
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
4 October 2020
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
4 October 2020
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
4 October 2020
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
4 October 2020
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
3 October 2020