0
Tuesday 6 October 2020 - 23:16

Long-Range Radars Made by IRGC Join Iran’s Air Defense Network

Story Code : 890584
Long-Range Radars Made by IRGC Join Iran’s Air Defense Network
The domestically-built radar systems joined the country’s defense network in the central province of Yazd on Tuesday, in a ceremony attended by Commander of Iran’s Army and Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Commander of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

The first set of the long-range advanced radar was stationed in a base in the central city of Garmsar in June 2014. The second set was put into service in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in July 2015.

Totally designed and produced by the local military experts at the IRGC Aerospace Force, the Ghadir identifies aerial targets on the basis of 3-dimensional detection. The system enjoys nonstop monitoring activities.

Using low signals, Ghadir is a suitable option for electronic warfare.

With an approximate range of 1,100 kilometers, the homegrown radar system can even detect targets with pretty small cross-section areas.

Being capable of detecting small flying objects and targets at far distances, the radar system leaves no bottleneck in radar maintenance industry in Iran.

Iran has in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of military equipment, including the air defense systems that use cutting edge technologies.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that its military might is defensive in nature and poses no threat to other countries.
Related Stories
Longest government shutdown in U.S. history
Comment


Featured Stories
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
6 October 2020
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
6 October 2020
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
6 October 2020
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
5 October 2020
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
5 October 2020
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
5 October 2020
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
5 October 2020
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
4 October 2020
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
4 October 2020
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
4 October 2020
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
4 October 2020
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
3 October 2020