4 Iraqi Officers Injured in Kirkuk Terrorist Attack

Islam Times - An Iraqi security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said four policemen were injured in a Daesh attack in Kirkuk.

The source told Shafaq News that Daesh terrorists launched an attack on the headquarters of the Federal Police in Hawija district on Monday.The Iraqi police repelled the attack and four officers were injured during the counterattack.In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the “Triangle of Death”.In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territories – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.