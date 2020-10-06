0
Tuesday 6 October 2020 - 23:48

Nakhala Calls for Restructuring PLO, Withdrawing Recognition of Zionist Entity

Story Code : 890588
On the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic Jihad’s military resistance start, Nakhalla pointed out that the movement’s history proves its commitment to the resistance path despite all the challenges, adding that it has remarkably developed its military capabilities to the extent of becoming ready and able to strike any Zionist settlements.

Nakhala also called for restructuring the Palestinian Liberation Organization so that it includes all the factions and withdrawing the recognition of the Zionist entity, highlighting the priority of resistance on the way of liberating Al-Quds from the Israeli occupation.

Nakhala further greeted the Palestinian prisoners at the Israeli jails and their families, vowing the resistance commitment to liberating them.
