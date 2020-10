Islam Times - At least 14 people were killed in a truck bomb explosion in the Syrian town of Al-Bab in northwest Syria.

The explosion on Tuesday near a bus station also wounded at least 40 people, some of them seriously.Witnesses said the blast occurred when a large truck bomb went off in a crowded area in the town controlled by Turkish-backed militants.Videos and images circulated by activists on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising from the blast site, along with several fires and damaged buildings.