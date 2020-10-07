0
Wednesday 7 October 2020 - 09:20

Poll Finds 65% of ‘Israelis’ Dissatisfied With Netanyahu’s COVID-19 Response

Story Code : 890678
Poll Finds 65% of ‘Israelis’ Dissatisfied With Netanyahu’s COVID-19 Response
The poll also asked ‘Israelis’ how they would vote if elections were held now. Netanyahu's Likud party, the survey said, would get 26 out of 120 Knesset seats, down three from Channel 12's previous poll two weeks ago and 10 from Likud's current Knesset representation of 36 seats.

The next largest party would be the Yamina alliance of far-right parties with 23 seats; the previous poll gave 21. Yamina only has five seats in the current Knesset, in which they sit in the opposition.

Netanyahu's party took to Twitter to respond, claiming "the left-wing media inflates [Yamina's Naftali] Bennett to take down Prime Minister Netanyahu and Likud." Alongside a screenshot of a 2014 election poll giving Habayit Hayehudi – headed by Bennett at the time – one seat less than Likud, the tweet said: "It won't work this time either."

The slate’s showing would give the right wing-ultra-Orthodox bloc 65 seats – a clear majority. The center-left bloc is only projected to win 55 seats, and that is only if it were it to join with Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, which has refused to join either bloc in the past year’s elections.

Kahol Lavan, currently the second-largest party, would garner just seven seats, and Yesh Atid, which split from Kahol Lavan following the latter’s decision to join a Netanyahu government, would win 16. Left-wing party Meretz would win four seats. The poll asked about the possibility of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai forming a new political party with him at the helm, and the poll showed that if he did so, it would win six Knesset seats.

When asked whether the Zionist government should dissolve itself and go for a fourth round of elections, 49 percent of respondents said that they support early elections. Thirty percent said that the current Knesset should continue to govern, and 21 percent said that they didn’t know.

The telephone and online poll was conducted by Manu Geva, and surveyed 503 respondents. The margin of error is 4.4 percent.
Related Stories
PUSSYCAT Media has Failed to Call Out the UK Government's ABYSMAL Covid-19 Response. We Should be Angry
Islam Times - As the UK government’s inadequate response to the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
7 October 2020
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
7 October 2020
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
6 October 2020
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
6 October 2020
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
6 October 2020
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
6 October 2020
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
6 October 2020
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
5 October 2020
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
5 October 2020
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
5 October 2020
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
5 October 2020
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
4 October 2020