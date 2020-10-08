US Presidential Elections: Harris, Pence Clash over Trump’s Coronavirus Record

Islam Times - US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed over US President Donald Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected the president and dozens of others.

The policy-heavy, relatively sedate debate stood in stark contrast to last week’s chaotic presidential showdown between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which was marred by Trump’s constant interruptions and personal insults from both men.Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, along with his age and that of Biden, added weight to the debate, as both Pence, 61, and Harris, 55, sought to demonstrate they were capable of assuming the office if needed. Either the Republican Trump, 74, or Biden, 77, would be the oldest US president to be sworn into office if victorious in November.But Wednesday’s confrontation seemed unlikely to alter the dynamics of a race that opinion polls show Biden is winning with less than four weeks to the November 3 election, as both candidates evaded certain questions, stuck to talking points and avoided major gaffes.Harris, the California US senator and former state attorney general, immediately went after Trump’s record on the pandemic that has claimed 210,000 American lives and devastated the economy.“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris said as the debate began at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.In response, Pence blamed China for the pandemic and touted the US administration’s efforts to battle the disease, including Trump’s decision in late January to restrict travel from the pandemic’s epicenter in China.“I want the American people to know that from the very first day, President Donald Trump has put the health of America first,” he said. “China is to blame for the coronavirus, and President Trump is not happy about it,” he added.The two candidates were separated by 12 feet distance and plexiglass shields, a reminder of the virus that has led to the largest public health crisis in a century.Harris, who made her own unsuccessful run for the presidency, faced enormous pressure as she took the biggest political stage of her life. On Wednesday, she largely succeeded at fulfilling the running mate’s traditional attack role.Pence delivered the kind of calm, reasoned points that the combative Trump rarely offers, but the president’s propensity for grabbing headlines is likely to overshadow his second-in-command’s performance almost immediately.