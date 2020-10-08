0
Thursday 8 October 2020 - 09:24

US Presidential Elections: Harris, Pence Clash over Trump’s Coronavirus Record

Story Code : 890902
US Presidential Elections: Harris, Pence Clash over Trump’s Coronavirus Record
The policy-heavy, relatively sedate debate stood in stark contrast to last week’s chaotic presidential showdown between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which was marred by Trump’s constant interruptions and personal insults from both men.

Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, along with his age and that of Biden, added weight to the debate, as both Pence, 61, and Harris, 55, sought to demonstrate they were capable of assuming the office if needed. Either the Republican Trump, 74, or Biden, 77, would be the oldest US president to be sworn into office if victorious in November.

But Wednesday’s confrontation seemed unlikely to alter the dynamics of a race that opinion polls show Biden is winning with less than four weeks to the November 3 election, as both candidates evaded certain questions, stuck to talking points and avoided major gaffes.

Harris, the California US senator and former state attorney general, immediately went after Trump’s record on the pandemic that has claimed 210,000 American lives and devastated the economy.

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris said as the debate began at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

In response, Pence blamed China for the pandemic and touted the US administration’s efforts to battle the disease, including Trump’s decision in late January to restrict travel from the pandemic’s epicenter in China.

“I want the American people to know that from the very first day, President Donald Trump has put the health of America first,” he said. “China is to blame for the coronavirus, and President Trump is not happy about it,” he added.

The two candidates were separated by 12 feet distance and plexiglass shields, a reminder of the virus that has led to the largest public health crisis in a century.

Harris, who made her own unsuccessful run for the presidency, faced enormous pressure as she took the biggest political stage of her life. On Wednesday, she largely succeeded at fulfilling the running mate’s traditional attack role.

Pence delivered the kind of calm, reasoned points that the combative Trump rarely offers, but the president’s propensity for grabbing headlines is likely to overshadow his second-in-command’s performance almost immediately.
Related Stories
Kamala Harris' Selection as VP Resonates with Black Women
Islam Times - China Cochran met Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Detroit last year and was swept away by her ambition, charisma and leadership. She hoped the California senator would ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
7 October 2020
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
7 October 2020
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
7 October 2020
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
6 October 2020
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
6 October 2020
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
6 October 2020
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
6 October 2020
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
6 October 2020
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
5 October 2020
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
5 October 2020
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
5 October 2020
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
5 October 2020