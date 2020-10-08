IRGC Navy Official Warns US of Irreparable Damage If Iran’s Sea Border Violated

Islam Times - A ranking Iranian commander cautioned the “terrorist US army” forces that the mistake of violating Iran’s maritime boundaries would draw a crushing response from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Navy that would inflict irreparable damage on invaders.

In an interview with Tasnim new agency, commander of the IRGC Navy’s first naval zone, General Abbas Gholamshahi, denounced the US forces’ “illegitimate presence” in the region.The presence of American forces in every part of the world has only created insecurity, he said, stressing that Iran and other regional countries can protect the region’s security by themselves.General Gholamshahi warned the American forces that any mischievous action against the Iranian sea border will be confronted by the IRGC Navy, underlining that the US is already aware of Iran’s military power.The enemies have realized that any mistake will cause them to suffer irreparable damages, the general warned.Iranian military and political officials have repeatedly warned the enemies about the dire consequences of a military action against the Islamic Republic.In May, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri warned the “adventurist and terrorist” US army that any threat against Iran’s interests or security will draw a decisive response.