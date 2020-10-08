0
Thursday 8 October 2020 - 12:03

UK MPs, Lawyers Request Saudi Visit to Check on Missing Princes

Story Code : 890916
UK MPs, Lawyers Request Saudi Visit to Check on Missing Princes
The panel has been set up to investigate and report on their detention as well as that of other key political figures. The princes have reportedly been denied legal advice, medical care and contact with their family since they disappeared in March.

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt, who chairs the panel, said: “Our panel has submitted a request to the Saudi embassy in London for their assistance in organizing a visit to the former crown prince Nayef and Prince Abdulaziz in order to establish the conditions of their detention.

“We have requested a visit to review the conditions under which they are being held along with permission to carry out an independent medical evaluation of their current health. Following an initial meeting with me, the Saudi ambassador to the UK has agreed to meet our panel in full more formally next week.”

Relatively, Saudi ambassador, Prince Khalid bin Bandar, informally met Blunt, the former chair of the foreign affairs select committee, this week.

Blunt used a similar tactic in September 2019 to press the Saudis to release detained women’s rights activists, some of whom were released at least temporarily after the panel was formed.

Prince Mohammed is a former intelligence chief and former interior minister well known to the British government. Prince Ahmed is a brother of King Salman and had been living in exile in London until returning to the kingdom this year. No formal charges have been levelled against them.

The two men had been considered as possible rivals to the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader who succeeded Mohammed bin Nayef in June 2017.
Related Stories
UK MPs: Facebook intentionally violates user privacy
Islam Times - British lawmakers have issued a hard-hitting report, accusing Facebook and other social media platforms of deliberate breach of user privacy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
PA Prime Minister Urges Certain ‘Arab Brothers’ to Learn from History
PA Prime Minister Urges Certain ‘Arab Brothers’ to Learn from History
8 October 2020
Syria’s Assad About Trump’s Old Plan to Kill Him: “Assassination is US’ Modus Operandi”
Syria’s Assad About Trump’s Old Plan to Kill Him: “Assassination is US’ Modus Operandi”
8 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
8 October 2020
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
7 October 2020
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
7 October 2020
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
7 October 2020
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
6 October 2020
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
6 October 2020
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
6 October 2020
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
6 October 2020
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
6 October 2020
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
5 October 2020