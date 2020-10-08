0
Thursday 8 October 2020 - 12:05

Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Palestinian Houses in West Bank, Launching Arrest Campaign

Story Code : 890918
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Palestinian Houses in West Bank, Launching Arrest Campaign
Sebastia Mayor, Mohammad Azem, said that Israeli occupation forces barged their way into the town early morning, sparking confrontations during which they targeted protestors with barrages of tear gas canisters, causing a number to suffocate.

During the raid, Azem added, Israeli occupation forces ransacked a house, wreaking havoc inside it and turning it upside down.

The Zionist occupation forces also arrested a number of Pale after storming a number of houses in Al-Khalil (Hebron)
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
PA Prime Minister Urges Certain ‘Arab Brothers’ to Learn from History
PA Prime Minister Urges Certain ‘Arab Brothers’ to Learn from History
8 October 2020
Syria’s Assad About Trump’s Old Plan to Kill Him: “Assassination is US’ Modus Operandi”
Syria’s Assad About Trump’s Old Plan to Kill Him: “Assassination is US’ Modus Operandi”
8 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
8 October 2020
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
7 October 2020
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
7 October 2020
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
7 October 2020
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
6 October 2020
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
6 October 2020
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
6 October 2020
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
6 October 2020
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
6 October 2020
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
5 October 2020