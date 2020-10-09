0
Friday 9 October 2020 - 03:06

Russia: Trump's Pledge to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan Pre-Election Rhetoric

Story Code : 890991
"This looks like pre-election rhetoric, Trump most likely wants to show his voters that he fulfils the previous pre-election promises," Kabulov told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Russian diplomat expressed the belief that American military presence was not in fact contributing to the improvement of the situation on the ground.

"There is no problem with that. Does their presence make any sense? Has the situation on the ground improved? It has only degraded," Kabulov went on to say.

Earlier in the day, Trump pledged that the remaining US servicemen should be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Christmas.

Last month, David Helvey, the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, told the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security that all US servicemen could be withdrawn from the country by May 2021 if the US-Taliban deal is implemented successfully.
