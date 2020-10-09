0
Friday 9 October 2020 - 05:11

President Assad: War Is Not Over Yet, Eliminating Terrorists Is Priority

Story Code : 891004
President Assad: War Is Not Over Yet, Eliminating Terrorists Is Priority
The President added in an interview with Rossiya Segodnya News Agency that the US-Turkish presence on the Syrian territory is occupation that should be eliminated.

President Assad pointed out that the Syrian army and allies managed in 2013 to liberate several areas from the terrorist group, adding that ISIL reversed the course of the crisis by seizing swathes of territories in 2014.

The Syrian President stressed that the Russian aerial intervention in 2015 was game-changing, adding that it decisively supported the Syrian army in the battle to liberate Aleppo city.

“We started a plan for upgrading our army two years ago, and it’s self-evident that we’re going to do this upgrade in cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Defense, because for decades now, our army depends fully on Russian armaments. But there are priorities; it’s not necessarily the missiles; maybe you have other priorities now regarding the conflict on the ground.” 

 
Related Stories
President Assad Receives Russian Diplomatic Delegation Headed by Deputy Premier
Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday received a Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and joined by Foreign ...
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
9 October 2020
WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday
WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday
9 October 2020
Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era
Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era
9 October 2020
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
8 October 2020
PA Prime Minister Urges Certain ‘Arab Brothers’ to Learn from History
PA Prime Minister Urges Certain ‘Arab Brothers’ to Learn from History
8 October 2020
Syria’s Assad About Trump’s Old Plan to Kill Him: “Assassination is US’ Modus Operandi”
Syria’s Assad About Trump’s Old Plan to Kill Him: “Assassination is US’ Modus Operandi”
8 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
8 October 2020
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
7 October 2020
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
7 October 2020
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
7 October 2020
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
6 October 2020
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
6 October 2020