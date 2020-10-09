0
Friday 9 October 2020 - 05:12

Journalist Says Trump Is Biggest Threat to Press Freedom in US in My Lifetime

Story Code : 891005
Journalist Says Trump Is Biggest Threat to Press Freedom in US in My Lifetime
Rather, 88, whose in-the-field reporting has ranged from the assassination of John F Kennedy and the civil rights struggle, to the Vietnam War and the presidency of Richard Nixon, said the way Trump demonized the media, and the impact this had on society, was like nothing he had seen.

Yet, he also criticized some in the press for failing to confront Trump and call out his lies, and said the biggest challenge for the media may yet lie ahead, on next month’s election day, and in the days immediately afterwards.

“There's no comparison to be made. We, as a country, as a people or society, have never been through anything like this,” he told The Independent. “And the press has not been through anything like this.”

He added: “The closest thing would be the Nixon years. However, there are great differences between now and the Nixon time. This is unprecedented.”

Rather, who served as the anchor of CBS Evening News for almost 25 years and as such was one of the trio of dominant broadcasters who delivered the news to millions of viewers who tuned into the major networks at the height of their power and influence, has emerged as an acerbic critic of Trump, both in person and on social media.

While his 1.4 million followers do not come close in number to those of Trump, they point to a widespread respect and admiration among at least a swathe of US society.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
9 October 2020
WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday
WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday
9 October 2020
Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era
Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era
9 October 2020
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
8 October 2020
PA Prime Minister Urges Certain ‘Arab Brothers’ to Learn from History
PA Prime Minister Urges Certain ‘Arab Brothers’ to Learn from History
8 October 2020
Syria’s Assad About Trump’s Old Plan to Kill Him: “Assassination is US’ Modus Operandi”
Syria’s Assad About Trump’s Old Plan to Kill Him: “Assassination is US’ Modus Operandi”
8 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
8 October 2020
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
7 October 2020
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
7 October 2020
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
7 October 2020
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
6 October 2020
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
6 October 2020