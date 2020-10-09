Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era

Islam Times - The prime minister of Yemen's National Salvation Government condemned Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for their double-standard in the devastating war on Yemen, saying the both regimes are exterminating the Yemeni people while commemorating the death of thousands of Jews during Germany’s Nazi era.

“The Houses of Saud and Nahyan must first and foremost remember that they are killing their (Arab) brethren in Yemen, than to commemorate Jews killed by Nazi forces,” Abdulaziz bin Habtoor said in an event marking the fourth anniversary of the 2016 Sana'a funeral airstrikes, when 155 people lost their lives and at least 525 more sustained injuries in Saudi-led aerial assaults on October 8 that year, presstv reported.He added, “The neo-Nazis are Al Saud and Al Nahyan families as well as all those who stand with them against Yemeni people, and support their unjustified killing of civilians.”Habtoor’s remarks come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed US-brokered normalization deals with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain's top diplomat Abdullatif Al Zayani during an official ceremony hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House on September 15.Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital, view the deals as betrayal of their cause.Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas protested the normalization deals with Israel, saying they will be fruitless as long as the United States and the Israeli regime do not recognize the rights of the Palestinian nation and refuse to resolve the issue of Palestinian refugees.Experts and pundits believe Saudi Arabia has started shifting the public discourse on Israel, and that the ultra-conservative kingdom is moving to disclose its clandestine relations with the Tel Aviv regime following years of secretive contacts.Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, also said on Thursday that Yemeni people will neither back down nor remain silent about the Saudi devastating war, and will continue to confront the ongoing aggression by the Riyadh regime and its allies till final victory.Houthi then announced the start of a national Yemeni movement to expose the crimes of the Saudi-led alliance in Yemen, demanding broad official and popular support for the campaign.Sana'a Mayor Hamoud Abbad also echoed Houthi’s remarks.A communiqué issued at the end of the ceremony “called on the international community and various organizations to shoulder their moral and humanitarian responsibilities towards terrorism being practiced by the United States and its accomplices in Yemen.”The statement then called for an end to the Saudi aggression and the systematic targeting of civilian populations and facilities, and the formation of an impartial international committee to investigate various forms of crimes being committed against Yemeni people.The communiqué also reaffirmed Yemen’s firm support for the Palestinian cause, condemning all forms of normalization with the Israeli regime.Deadly Saudi airstrikes continue unabatedMeanwhile, three Yemeni women were killed in the latest Saudi air raids on western coastal province of Hudaydah, local media reports say.The airstrikes targeted a house in al-Haet village of the al-Durayhimi district late on Thursday, the Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.The air raids left three people, including a woman and a baby boy, injured as well.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives for over the past five years.The Houthi Ansarullah movement, backed by armed forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led alliance, preventing the aggressors from fulfilling the objectives of their deadly campaign.