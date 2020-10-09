0
Friday 9 October 2020 - 10:59

WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday

Story Code : 891060
The White House physician said Thursday that Trump has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 coronavirus and published some of his vitals, including a heart rate of 69 beats per minute and a respiratory rate of 15 to 17 breaths per minute.

Conley said that Trump's COVID-19 infection did not appear to be progressing since his return to the White House, and that the president has "responded extremely well to the treatment."

"Based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, Trump can be expected to return to public activity on Saturday,” the statement concluded.

In a phone interview with Fox News, Trump said he may try to attend a campaign rally on Saturday, "probably in Florida."

Trump is eager to get back on the campaign trail after announcing he and First lady Melania Trump tested positive last Friday.

On Thursday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the second debate between Trump ad Democratic nominee Joe Biden set for October 15 will be held remotely.

The Trump campaign lashed out at the "swamp creatures" on the panel and said Trump would not take part in the debate and will hold a rally instead.
