0
Friday 9 October 2020 - 23:29

Pakistan to Block Tiktok for ’Immoral’ Content

Story Code : 891173
Pakistan to Block Tiktok for ’Immoral’ Content
A formal announcement to this effect will be made in a few hours, the officials said.

"We have been asking them repeatedly to put in place an effective mechanism for blocking immoral and indecent content," one of the top officials directly involved in the decision told Reuters.

"The platform, however, hasn't been able to fully satisfy Pakistani authorities. The decision has been taken to block TikTok for accessing in Pakistan," he said.

In July, Pakistan's telecommunications regulator issued a "final warning" to the short-form video app over explicit content posted on the platform.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has been caught in a firestorm globally due to security and privacy concerns. It has already been blocked in India and it faces scrutiny in countries from Australia to the United States.

TikTok was not immediately reachable for comment on the matter.

The decision was taken after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took a keen interest in the issue, said a second official in Pakistan, adding that Khan has directed the telecom authorities to make all efforts to block vulgar content in the conservative Islamic republic.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
9 October 2020
WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday
WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday
9 October 2020
Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era
Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era
9 October 2020
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
8 October 2020
PA Prime Minister Urges Certain ‘Arab Brothers’ to Learn from History
PA Prime Minister Urges Certain ‘Arab Brothers’ to Learn from History
8 October 2020
Syria’s Assad About Trump’s Old Plan to Kill Him: “Assassination is US’ Modus Operandi”
Syria’s Assad About Trump’s Old Plan to Kill Him: “Assassination is US’ Modus Operandi”
8 October 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
Sayyed Nasrallah: Despotic Rulers not Able to Stop Arbaeen Mourning Ritual
8 October 2020
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
EU Deals Blow to Turkey’s Membership Bid, Saying Talks ‘Effectively at Standstill’
7 October 2020
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
Rouhani: Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Fighting into Regional War
7 October 2020
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
China Urges US to Drop ‘Cold War’ Mentality
7 October 2020
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
‘Never Again,’ UAE’s Foreign Minister Says at Alleged Holocaust Memorial with Ashkenazi
6 October 2020
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
6 October 2020