Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen

Islam Times - Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement slammed the World Food Program (WFP) for failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged country, shortly after the UN body was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Houthi spokesman Talaat al-Sharjabi told the AFP news agency on Friday that the WFP had "largely failed in the biggest task for which it was chosen (for the Nobel Peace Prize), and that is combating hunger"."A large number of people suffer from malnutrition... and there is also a failure on the WFP's part to be neutral in terms of humanitarian aid distribution," he said.The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) and most Yemenis are on the brink of starvation.