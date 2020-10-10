0
Saturday 10 October 2020 - 23:19

Iran to Unveil New Warship That Can Circumnavigate Globe Thrice without Refueling

Rear Admiral Khanzadi said in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday that the Iranian Navy’s first auxiliary ship, named ‘Persian Gulf’, will be unveiled in the Iranian month of Azar [November 21-December 20].

Once fueled up, the Iranian vessel can circumnavigate the globe three times, the commander noted, saying the non-stop navigation capability would greatly contribute to “defense and security stability” in the region.

Iran’s naval power serves maritime security in the region and the world, he emphasized.

The navy commander also noted that the Iranian auxiliary ship can carry several military choppers and drones, and is furnished with a combination of missile systems and weapons fit for long journeys in ocean.

He added that the Navy will unveil other new products in the coming weeks, including ‘Dena’ destroyer and ‘Saba’ minesweeper.

In comments in September, Khanzadi said all movements by the American military forces are being monitored by the Iranian naval units, warning that any wrong action will receive a “harsh response” from Iran.

In a massive military exercise held in the Sea of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean in September, the Iranian Navy fired a submarine-launched cruise missile, dubbed Jask.
