0
Sunday 11 October 2020 - 09:25

Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire

The two sides agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday, while reports indicated that any violation of the ceasefire was not unexpected.

In the early hours of Sunday, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry said that Ganja had been shelled from Armenian territory.

The spokeswoman for the Armenian Defence Ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, has refuted Baku’s claims that the city of Ganja in western Azerbaijan has been shelled from the territory of Armenia.

Yerevan and Baku agreed to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from noon on Saturday. The ceasefire was the result of extensive talks in the Russian capital, which lasted for more than 10 hours on Friday. Since the ceasefire came into force, however, both parties have accused each other of violating the truce.

The two countries engaged in military activities in Nagorno-Karabakh on 27 September, after Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating a 1994 ceasefire.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Saturday on the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Stating that basically, Iran does not consider war to be the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the President said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any kind of help and cooperation for the resolution of the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict through negotiation based on legal and international regulations, and respecting the territorial integrity of countries.”

Rouhani stated that the military conflict between the two neighbouring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia is very bitter and worrying for us, adding, "The possible intervention of some third-party countries in this conflict will expand and prolong the crisis, and we do not see it in the interest of regional countries."
