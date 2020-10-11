Firefighters in Syria’s Lattakia Extinguish All Fires

Islam Times - Lattakia Governor, Ibrahim Al-Salem, stressed that the firefighters in the province managed to extinguish all the fires which consumed swathes of farm lands and besieged residential buildings.

Al-Salem added that the Syrian army and the locals participated in the fighting the fires, pointed out that crews were still cooling down the fire spots.Director of the Forestry Department in Tartous Agricultural Department Hassan Naseif said that fires erupted in Bait Awwad, Bait Zahra, Bsedqin , Bait Arkoush, al-Sayideh Mount, al-Barqiyeh, Jadidet Hazour, al-Qasha’at, BakerAouni, Moujawer Valley, al-Nimra Castel were extinguished.