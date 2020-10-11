0
Sunday 11 October 2020 - 23:26

Iraq Appoints New Military Chief amid Increasing Daesh Attacks

Story Code : 891525
Iraq Appoints New Military Chief amid Increasing Daesh Attacks
Member of parliamentarian Security and Defense Committee Abdul-Khaliq Al-Azzawi told Anadolu Agency that the defense minister had appointed Major General Adnan Al-Enezi to succeed Major General Saleh Nasser in running the security file in Diyala.

Al-Azzawi confirmed that the commander took up his new responsibilities on Friday, issuing no explanation for the reshuffle.

The changes came amidst escalation of terrorist groups in the “Triangle of Death”, an area between the Diyala, Kirkuk and Salahuddin governorates. The terror groups are expected to be Daesh affiliates.

In August, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi appointed Major General Raad Lijbour as the new commander to succeed Major General Ghassan Al-Azzi, who was ousted from his post.

In 2017, Iraq announced victory over Daesh after reclaiming all the lands occupied by the terror group. However, Daesh still maintains silent cells in wide areas in the country and continues to carry out attacks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
11 October 2020
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
11 October 2020
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
11 October 2020
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
10 October 2020
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
10 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
10 October 2020
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
10 October 2020
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
9 October 2020
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
9 October 2020
WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday
WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday
9 October 2020
Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era
Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era
9 October 2020
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
8 October 2020