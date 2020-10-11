0
Sunday 11 October 2020 - 23:53

Israeli Occupation Forces Injure 12 Palestinians during a Raid in Ramallah

Story Code : 891528
Israeli Occupation Forces Injure 12 Palestinians during a Raid in Ramallah
Israeli soldiers opened gunfire and rubber-coated rounds at Palestinians protesting against their raid, injuring ten of them by gunfire and two others by rubber-coated rounds. All of the injuries were described as minor.

The occupation soldiers also shut down the roads leading to the camp during the raid and mounted the rooftop of some houses.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance groups the Zionist enemy threatened to respond toughly to the potential martyrdom of the prisoner Maher Al-Akhras who has been in a hunger strike for around 75 days.
Comment


Featured Stories
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
11 October 2020
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
11 October 2020
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
11 October 2020
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
10 October 2020
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
10 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
10 October 2020
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
10 October 2020
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
9 October 2020
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
Putin Invites Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs for Talks
9 October 2020
WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday
WH Physician Says Trump Good To ’Return to Public Engagements’ Saturday
9 October 2020
Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era
Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia, UAE Are Neo-Nazi Regimes of Present Era
9 October 2020
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
Trump Administration to Impose new Financial Sanctions against Iran
8 October 2020