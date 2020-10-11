‘Israel’ Will Oppose Any US Sale of F-35s to Qatar: Minister

Islam Times - Any potential US deal with Qatar on the acquisition of F-35 military planes will be rejected by ‘Israel’, the Zionist intelligence minister Eli Cohen said Sunday, as quoted by Reuters.

The purchase deal, which is yet to be confirmed by either Washington or Doha, was reported by Reuters earlier this week. The news outlet cited three informed sources close to the deal as saying that Qatar had sent a formal request to the United States for the purchase of F-35s.On Thursday, Reuters learned from three anonymous sources that Qatar had “in recent weeks” filed a request with the United States for the purchase of the stealth multi-role fighter jets.