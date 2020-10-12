0
Monday 12 October 2020 - 00:39

Baku Says Over 40 Azerbaijani Civilians Killed Since Start of Nagorno-Karabakh Escalation

"During the shelling from Armenia’s side in the Azerbaijani settlements since September 27 until October 11, 41 civilians were killed and 205 people were wounded," according to the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

Some 1,165 private houses, 57 apartment buildings and 146 civilian facilities were damaged, the statement added.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.
