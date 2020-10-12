0
Monday 12 October 2020 - 09:20

Fires Brought under Control in Syria, Lebanon

Story Code : 891599
Fires Brought under Control in Syria, Lebanon
In Syria, blazes fueled by high temperatures broke out Friday in the provinces of Homs, Tartus and Latakia, where at least three people died, according to the health ministry.

Several families had to flee residential areas near the fires, according to media reports.

Syrian Agriculture Minister Mohammed Hassan Qatana said “a total of 156 fires” had broken out, most of them in Latakia and Tartus in the west of the country, state news agency SANA reported.

He said they were brought under control on Sunday.

SANA reported that firefighters and civil defense personnel backed by army helicopters were still active in the areas.

Latakia governor Ibrahim Khader Al-Salem said that “civil defense teams, supported by army units and the population, are now in control of all the fires in the province.”

Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous said recovery work was underway, along with efforts to support those who had been forced to flee their homes.

In neighboring Lebanon, more than 100 forest fires that had raged since Thursday were also completely under control, a civil defense source told AFP.

Authorities have yet to reveal the full extent of the damage from the fires in both countries.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said swathes of forests were devastated and pine trees destroyed.
Related Stories
Fears, Hopes Of Sea Border Talks For Lebanon
Islam Times - While only several days have passed since Lebanon agreed to hold indirect talks with the Israeli side on sea borders, political sources in Beirut have told Lebanese Al Akhbar ...
Comment


Featured Stories
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
12 October 2020
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
12 October 2020
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
12 October 2020
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights
11 October 2020
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
11 October 2020
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
11 October 2020
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
11 October 2020
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
10 October 2020
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
10 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
10 October 2020
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
10 October 2020
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
9 October 2020