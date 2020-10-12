0
Monday 12 October 2020 - 10:26

Imam Khamenei Underlines Safeguarding Iran’s Security during Graduation of Army, Police and IRGC Students

Imam Khamenei Underlines Safeguarding Iran’s Security during Graduation of Army, Police and IRGC Students
Imam Khamenei made the remarks on Monday morning while addressing a joint graduation ceremony of students of Army, Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC], and Police through video conference.

“Studying in universities of our armed forces is one of the most valuable jobs, why? Because by studying in these universities, our young people will join the armed forces that ensure the security of the country and security is a very fundamental value and a vital element for the country; Because without security, all the important values of the country will be disrupted including welfare, justice, education and other important values,” His Eminence said.

Imam Khamenei said that the nation's valuable and significant values will be damaged in absence of security.

The joint graduation ceremony for the cadets studying in the academies of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Armed Forces, was held via videoconference between Imam Khamenei - the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces - and the commanders and certain military units who were present in the event.

The event was held in Imam Ali [AS] Officer’s Academy with only a number of the exemplary units from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, IRGC and Police in attendance due to special conditions caused by the prevalence of Covid-19.
