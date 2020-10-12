0
Monday 12 October 2020 - 10:43

Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Story Code : 891610
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
During Monday’s weekly cabinet meeting, Israeli ministers unanimously voted in favor of bringing the peace treaty for a vote in the Knesset. The Knesset is expected to debate and vote on the “Treaty of Peace, Diplomatic Relations and Full Normalization Between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel” on Thursday.

Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke over the weekend and agreed to meet “soon,” according to a readout of their conversation provided by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The conversation was the first between the two since the agreement to normalize ties between the two sides was announced on August 13.

The readout did not specify where the meeting would take place, but Netanyahu said that he was looking forward to hosting a senior UAE delegation in the Zionist entity.

This would be “a reciprocal visit” following the August 31 trip to Abu Dhabi by an Israeli delegation headed by National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat, the prime minister said.

“This weekend I spoke with my friend, the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed,” the Israeli prime minister said Monday, addressing his ministers during a weekly cabinet meeting.

Netanyahu told ministers that he had spoken to bin Zayed, describing him as a ‘friend’.

“I invited him to visit Israel, he invited me to visit Abu Dhabi,” he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
12 October 2020
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
12 October 2020
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
12 October 2020
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights
11 October 2020
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
11 October 2020
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
11 October 2020
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
11 October 2020
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
10 October 2020
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
10 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
10 October 2020
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
10 October 2020
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
9 October 2020