Lavrov: Ceasefire Agreement in Karabakh Is Not Fully Respected

Islam Times - The ceasefire agreements reached in Moscow on Nagorno-Karabakh are not fully observed, Russia’s top diplomat said.

Sergei Lavrov said this on Monday, opening negotiations with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, TASS reported."Last Friday and Saturday, at least part of Saturday, we spent here in this building, together with our Azerbaijani counterpart. An important agreement was reached at the initiative of President (Russian Federation Vladimir) Putin. We see that this agreement is not yet fully observed At least the fighting continues," Lavrov said.The Russian Foreign Minister expressed hope that Russia's contacts with Armenia and Azerbaijan would contribute to the full implementation of the agreements on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, agreed on Saturday night in Moscow in a trilateral format.