0
Monday 12 October 2020 - 23:48

UN: 20% of Yemenis Suffering from Mental Health Disorders

Story Code : 891736
UN: 20% of Yemenis Suffering from Mental Health Disorders
In a recent statement issued on World Mental Health Day, the fund said the figures are based on a study conducted by the Family Counselling and Development Foundation in 2017, noting that the number is likely to have increased due to the coronavirus pandemic and nearly six years of war against the country.

The statement added that the proportion of psychiatrists per population is insufficient, while some of the few existing mental health services have closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It called for “greater investment” in mental health this year since it is “most timely and opportune for Yemen as humanitarian actors tackle the reduction of funding and challenges imposed by COVID-19 that are hampering the scaling up of quality and specialized services for mental health.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Media Officer at the UNFPA in Yemen, Fahimia Al-Fateh, said the fund needs $9 million for the women’s protection program and psychological support programs until the end of 2020, warning that if the funding is not received by the end of the month, 21 centres which specialize in psychological support or providing services will close in several governorates, including Ibb, Ta'iz and Hadhramout.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has been conducting bloody military aggression in Yemen with help from its regional allies, and using arms supplied by its Western backers. The aim of the war has been to bring Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and defeat the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Since 2015, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
Tagged
Yemen
Related Stories
UN: 1,420 people killed in Iraq in August
Islam Times - Violence in Iraq left at least 1,420 people dead in August as Iraqi forces fought to regain areas overrun by Islamic State-led militants, the United Nations said on Monday....
Comment


Featured Stories
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
12 October 2020
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
12 October 2020
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
12 October 2020
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights
11 October 2020
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
11 October 2020
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
11 October 2020
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
11 October 2020
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
10 October 2020
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
10 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
10 October 2020
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
10 October 2020
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
9 October 2020