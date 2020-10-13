0
Tuesday 13 October 2020 - 01:14

Majority of Arabs Deem Normalization with Israel 'A Treason'

Story Code : 891739
Majority of Arabs Deem Normalization with Israel
The report published on Sunday found that 81 percent of Arab social media users had “negative” comments about the recent normalization deals signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and 8% had “very negative” views, while only 5% viewed them in a positive light, presstv reported.

The report, which is based on a survey commissioned by Israel’s strategic affairs ministry, also showed that almost half of comments about the Israel-UAE accord posted in the Arab social media (45%) deemed it as “treason”.

The survey, conducted between mid-August and mid-September, found that 27% lamented the UAE’s “interacting with Zionists”, 10% its “hypocrisy” and 5% saw the deal as Abu Dhabi surrendering to American interests.

According to the ministry, the hashtags “Normalization is treason” and “Bahrainis against normalization” together had a “potential exposure of over 100 million accounts”.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain signed the controversial agreements to normalize ties with Israel at the White House on September 15, amid outrage across Palestine and the Muslim world.

The US-brokered deals make the UAE and Bahrain the third and fourth Arab states to move to normalize ties since Israel signed treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
Related Stories
Fabrications and Lies - Al Saud, history of a treason – PART TWO -
Islam Times - Ever since Al Saud rose to power in Saudi Arabia, formerly known as Hijaz, the Arab people have known but grief and sorrow. And indeed ...
Comment


Featured Stories
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
12 October 2020
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
12 October 2020
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
12 October 2020
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights
11 October 2020
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
11 October 2020
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
11 October 2020
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
11 October 2020
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
10 October 2020
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
Trump Says November Election ‘Out of Control’
10 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
Kyrgyzstan Declares State of Emergency Amid Political Chaos
10 October 2020
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
Ansarullah Blasts WFP for Failing to Stop Famine in Yemen
10 October 2020
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
EU Urged to Skip Saudi G20 Summit over Human Rights Violations
9 October 2020