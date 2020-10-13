0
Tuesday 13 October 2020 - 10:14

Iran Blasts Saudi Arabia's Failure to Implement IAEA Safeguard Regime

Story Code : 891821
Iran Blasts Saudi Arabia
“Concerns about Saudi Arabia’s leaked nuclear activities and identification of its nuclear sites hidden in desert require international collective efforts, so much so that Saudi Arabia be held accountable for the consequences of its behaviors,” Balouji said, Press TV reported on Tuesday.

He said a “steady” rather than “selective” implementation of the Safeguards will serve the international community in the long run.

“The international community must ask Riyadh to immediately implement the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreements in full.”

The envoy said a cessation of international nuclear assistance for Saudis would be the only way to allay these concerns.

“This lack of transparency in Saudi Arabia’s activities definitely violates the entire Safeguards regime,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s clandestine nuclear program, which had been revealed by whistle-blowers, was recently confirmed by satellite images showing a large compound, in a suspicious location in the middle of the desert, a checkpoint, towering security fences, a big building about 150 feet on a side and pools for the collection of uranium waste; a typical blueprint for yellow-cake mills.

The Wall Street Journal uncovered the facility constructed in a remote area in Saudi Arabia for extracting uranium yellow-cake from uranium ore. Ironically, the facility is located near a solar-panel production area.

Observers say such undeclared nuclear capabilities in the hands of the KSA are extremely worrying, in light of the abysmal Saudi human rights record, and that the last thing anyone would wish for is a nuclear armed KSA.

Last month, the Guardian revealed that Saudi Arabia may be in possession of enough mineable uranium ore to produce nuclear fuel.

According to confidential documents prepared by Chinese geologists for the kingdom and seen by the Guardian, Riyadh now possesses so much uranium ore reserves that it can start domestic production of nuclear fuel.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Military Building New Base in Syria’s Oil-rich Deir Ez-Zor - Report
US Military Building New Base in Syria’s Oil-rich Deir Ez-Zor - Report
Top US General Did Not Give His Consent to Be Used in Trump Political Ad
Top US General Did Not Give His Consent to Be Used in Trump Political Ad
13 October 2020
Bin Laden Ex-Spokesman Heads for UK after Release from US Jail
Bin Laden Ex-Spokesman Heads for UK after Release from US Jail
13 October 2020
Assad Inspects Areas Damaged by Wildfire in Lattakia
Assad Inspects Areas Damaged by Wildfire in Lattakia
13 October 2020
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
12 October 2020
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
12 October 2020
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
12 October 2020
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
12 October 2020
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights
11 October 2020
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
11 October 2020
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
11 October 2020
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
China: US Is Greatest Threat to Global Strategic Security, Stability
11 October 2020
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
Hamas, PLO Decry Former Saudi Intelligence Chief’s Latest Remarks Against Palestinians
10 October 2020