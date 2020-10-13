0
Tuesday 13 October 2020 - 11:03

Germany Restates Full Commitment to JCPOA

Story Code : 891829

“Germany remains fully committed to preservation & full implementation of #UNSC Res. 2231, incl. JCPOA. While US withdrawal from JCPOA & its re-imposed sanctions are regrettable, Germany is deeply concerned over measures by Iran contrary to key nuclear-related provisions in JCPOA,” the mission said in a tweet on Monday.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA.

Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the JCPOA after the US withdrawal, but the three EU parties to the deal have failed to ensure Iran’s economic interests.

The EU’s inaction forced Tehran to stop honoring certain commitments to the nuclear deal, including a rise in the stockpile of enriched uranium.

Iran maintains that the new measures are not designed to harm the JCPOA but to save the accord by creating a balance in the commitments.
