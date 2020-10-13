0
Tuesday 13 October 2020

Iran to Begin COVID-19 Vaccine Human Test Soon: Health Minister

Iran to Begin COVID-19 Vaccine Human Test Soon: Health Minister
In comments on the sidelines of the virtual 67th session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, Saeed Namaki said Iran has made good progress in developing the coronavirus vaccine, which has been tested on monkeys.

The Iranian minister said the Iranian vaccine will undergo human tests within the next two or three weeks.

All of Iran’s activities in making vaccine meet the international standards and are in accordance with the WHO protocols and Iran Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) regulations, Namaki was quted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Seven research groups are working on the coronavirus vaccine in Iran, the Iranian minister noted.

On Sunday, Namaki said he has good news about the Iranian vaccine for COVID-19, noting that the news of the breakthrough that Iran has made in making the vaccine will be announced to the world as a major national achievement.
