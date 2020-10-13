0
Tuesday 13 October 2020 - 23:34

Aoun Underlines Protecting Lebanese Rights amid Demarcation Talks

Aoun further underscored that a solution should be reached "that protects the sovereign rights of the Lebanese people."

"The negotiations are technical and talks should be limited to this particular issue [maritime borders] only," the Lebanese president was quoted as saying by the office of the presidency.

As Lebanon and the Zionist entity have no official ties and are technically at war, Aoun aimed at reaffirming the Middle Eastern country’s stance that these talks did not mean normalization of ties.

The Lebanese president met with UN special coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis at Baabda Palace on the eve of the indirect talks, followed by a meeting with the Lebanese delegation, Army Commander Joseph Aoun and caretaker Defense Minister Zeina Akar.

Lebanon Monday announced the final names of the delegation that will take part in the US-mediated indirect talks with the Zionist enemy for the demarcation of the disputed maritime borders.

The four members of the delegation are: Air force Brig. Gen. Bassam Yassin, who will be heading the delegation; Navy Col. Mazen Basbous; Lebanese Petroleum Administration board member Wissam Chbat; and maritime affairs expert Najib Massihi.

The first round of the talks is set to be held Wednesday at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, south of Lebanon, in the presence of both US and UN officials.
