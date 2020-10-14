0
Wednesday 14 October 2020 - 00:13

Trump Calls Protesters ‘Animals’ for Toppling Statues

Story Code : 891937
Trump Calls Protesters ‘Animals’ for Toppling Statues
“The Radical Left fools in Portland don’t want any help from real Law Enforcement which we will provide instantaneously. Vote!” Trump said on Twitter, sharing the scenes of riots.

Calling for immediate arrest for those responsible, he blamed his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“Put these animals in jail, now. The Radical Left only knows how to take advantage of very dumb ‘leadership’ fools. This is Biden! Law & Order!” Trump said in another tweet. “Portland, call in the Feds!”

Statues of Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln were toppled Sunday night by a group of protesters. They also damaged the entrance to the Oregon Historical Society.

The event took place hours before Columbus Day, which is marked by the protesters as an “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” claiming that the arrival of Christopher Columbus, the 15th-century Italian explorer, to the continent increased violence against the natives.

The US has been celebrating the day as an official federal holiday since 1937.
Tagged
US Protesters
Comment


Featured Stories
Berlin Warns Ankara against Provocation in Mediterranean
Berlin Warns Ankara against Provocation in Mediterranean
US Launches Airstrikes on Taliban in Afghanistan
US Launches Airstrikes on Taliban in Afghanistan's Helmand Despite ‘Peace’ Deal
13 October 2020
US Military Building New Base in Syria’s Oil-rich Deir Ez-Zor - Report
US Military Building New Base in Syria’s Oil-rich Deir Ez-Zor - Report
13 October 2020
Top US General Did Not Give His Consent to Be Used in Trump Political Ad
Top US General Did Not Give His Consent to Be Used in Trump Political Ad
13 October 2020
Bin Laden Ex-Spokesman Heads for UK after Release from US Jail
Bin Laden Ex-Spokesman Heads for UK after Release from US Jail
13 October 2020
Assad Inspects Areas Damaged by Wildfire in Lattakia
Assad Inspects Areas Damaged by Wildfire in Lattakia
13 October 2020
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
12 October 2020
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
12 October 2020
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
12 October 2020
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
Most Arabs Consider Israel, US as Main Threats to Their Security: Survey
12 October 2020
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria
Non-Aligned Movement: Israel Must Withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights
11 October 2020
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
Iraqi Resistance Groups Announce Halt to Attacks Against Foreign Troops to Allow Their Pullout
11 October 2020
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
Baku-Yerevan Conflict Continues Despite Ceasefire
11 October 2020