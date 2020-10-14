0
Wednesday 14 October 2020 - 11:46

Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute

“We will continue to give Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration — who fail to keep their promises at the EU and NATO platforms — the answer they deserve on the ground,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech to parliament.

The United States and Germany, both allies of Turkey, have labelled the gas exploration mission a “provocation” and urged Ankara to recall the ship.

But Turkey has defied international calls and sent its research vessel Oruc Reis back to the region.

Erdogan said the drillship Yavuz would also return to the eastern Mediterranean after maintenance at the port.

He warned that plans that disregard the interests of Turkey and the breakaway northern Cyprus would not succeed.
