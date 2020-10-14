0
Wednesday 14 October 2020 - 11:51

US Deeply Disappointed after Russia, China Elected to UN Human Rights Council

Story Code : 892027
Russia, China, Cuba, and 12 other states, were elected to serve as members of the UNHRC after obtaining the required majority of 97 votes.

“The United States is deeply disappointed by the election of China, Russia and Cuba to seats on the UN Human Rights Council”, Ortagus said via Twitter on Tuesday. “The election of some of the world’s worst human rights offenders to these positions makes a farce of the Council’s mission”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that Trump withdrew the United States from the UNHRC in 2018 due to bias against ‘Israel’ and urged UN member states to take immediate action to reform the Human Rights Council.

“Unfortunately, those calls went unheeded, and today the UN General Assembly once again elected countries with abhorrent human rights records, including China, Russia, and Cuba. Venezuela was elected in 2019. These elections only further validate the US decision to withdraw”, Pompeo said.

The US government has acted to punish alleged human rights abusers in Xinjiang, Myanmar, Iran, and elsewhere, Pompeo added.
