Bahrain to Prosecute Social Media Activists Condemning “Israel” Normalization

Islam Times - Bahraini authorities have threatened those who criticize the US-brokered normalization deal with the “Israeli” entity on social media platforms, saying such activists will face prosecution.

The Bahraini Interior Ministry’s so-called General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Crimes said in a statement on Monday that it was monitoring those social media accounts that are working to “defame” Bahrain concerning the so-called peace agreement with the “Israeli” entity.The ministry alleged that these accounts “spread sedition” and pose a threat to national peace and stability and are run by “fugitives” out of the Gulf state.It threatened “legal steps” against those who promote their messages.On September 11, US President Donald Trump announced that Bahrain was following the United Arab Emirates [UAE] in normalizing ties with the "Israeli" entity.Four days later, "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed agreements with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani during an official ceremony hosted by Trump at the White House.Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital, have condemned the deals as a betrayal of their cause against “Israeli” occupation.The agreements have triggered a wave of anger among the public in Bahrain, where anti-“Israel” sentiment runs deep. Bahrainis have held several protests in recent weeks in condemnation of the agreement.Bahrain’s main opposition group, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, has denounced the deal as an “ultimate betrayal of Islam and Arabs and a departure from the Islamic, Arab and national consensus.”It also said that the “Israel”-Bahrain agreement is void of any legitimacy whatsoever.Meanwhile, a number of “Israeli” media outlets have reported that the Tel Aviv regime has been operating an interests section in the Bahraini capital city of Manama for more than a decade.The outlets said the “Israeli” entity had been running the mission in order to “strengthen economic and political measures in the region,” and that the so-called "Israeli" foreign ministry was planning to establish an embassy in Bahrain.