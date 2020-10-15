0
Thursday 15 October 2020 - 01:12

Bolivia’s Ex-President Warns About US Meddling in Upcoming Elections

Story Code : 892117
Bolivia’s Ex-President Warns About US Meddling in Upcoming Elections
The former head of state made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Iran’s Hispan TV Spanish-language television network on Tuesday.

Morales was seeking to nationalize the extraction of Bolivia’s lithium reserves when he was forced to resign last November under pressure from the military and following the opposition’s challenging the victory that he had secured in presidential elections a month earlier.

The former president, who both himself and his Movement for Socialism (MAS) still wield influence in Bolivia’s politics, sought exile in Mexico back then and is currently residing in Argentina, closely monitoring the domestic developments.

Citing indications of America’s ill-intention towards Bolivia’s presidential polls that are slated for October 18, he said the interim government of Senator Jeanine Anez sent one of its ministers to the United States in September to buy arms to help “establish democracy”.

He then asked, “How can one think of procuring weapons when they are considering establishing democracy?”

The ex-president also quoted remarks by Anez alleging that she would hand over the power to a “democratically-elected” government, not Morales’ MAS.

Morales cautioned that “this is a clear indication that they are preparing to either damage the upcoming elections or perpetrate electoral fraud”, reminding that Anez’ apparatus was an “interim” administration not a “transitional” one to be making such remarks.

The former statesman also warned about suspicious attempts on the part of some generals from the military command, who oppose MAS, but said they were “wrong” in thinking that they could interfere in the polls.

The polls are a battle between archrivals Luis Arce from MAS and centrist Carlos Mesa, also a former president. An opinion survey by the Bolivia-based CIESMORI research company has given the former a popularity rate of 30.6 and the latter merely 7.24.

Morales said the elections also manifest a competition between those seeking nationalization of the country’s hydrocarbon resources and those favoring privatization of the resources. The latter group, he said, prefers its own interests over the common good and is after selling off the country’s assets to foreign companies, especially American ones.

He, however, expressed certainty about Arce’s victory in the elections, calling him a trusted and long-term confidante of his.

“Currently, we need Luis Acre to revitalize the economy and we will realize this demand,” Morales noted.

 
Tagged
Bolivia’s Ex-President
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Record Fails Its Bid to Join UNHR Council
Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Record Fails Its Bid to Join UNHR Council
14 October 2020
Turkish-backed Syrian Militants Join Armenian-Azeri Conflict
Turkish-backed Syrian Militants Join Armenian-Azeri Conflict
14 October 2020
Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanon’s Team in Demarcation Talks with Israel
Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanon’s Team in Demarcation Talks with Israel
14 October 2020
Berlin Warns Ankara against Provocation in Mediterranean
Berlin Warns Ankara against Provocation in Mediterranean
13 October 2020
US Launches Airstrikes on Taliban in Afghanistan
US Launches Airstrikes on Taliban in Afghanistan's Helmand Despite ‘Peace’ Deal
13 October 2020
US Military Building New Base in Syria’s Oil-rich Deir Ez-Zor - Report
US Military Building New Base in Syria’s Oil-rich Deir Ez-Zor - Report
13 October 2020
Top US General Did Not Give His Consent to Be Used in Trump Political Ad
Top US General Did Not Give His Consent to Be Used in Trump Political Ad
13 October 2020
Bin Laden Ex-Spokesman Heads for UK after Release from US Jail
Bin Laden Ex-Spokesman Heads for UK after Release from US Jail
13 October 2020
Assad Inspects Areas Damaged by Wildfire in Lattakia
Assad Inspects Areas Damaged by Wildfire in Lattakia
13 October 2020
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
China Backs Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls for New West Asia Forum
12 October 2020
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Israeli Cabinet Approves Deal with UAE as Netanyahu Says to Meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
12 October 2020
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
Iranian Ambassador Warns Trump to Avoid Threatening Warrior Nation
12 October 2020